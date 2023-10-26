The Carolina Hurricanes, with Jesperi Kotkaniemi, are in action Thursday against the Seattle Kraken at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Kotkaniemi against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi has averaged 16:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In three of seven games this year, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kotkaniemi has a point in five of seven games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Kotkaniemi has posted an assist in a game three times this season in seven games played, including multiple assists once.

Kotkaniemi's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 7 Games 3 7 Points 2 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.