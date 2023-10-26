Can we count on Jordan Martinook scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Seattle Kraken at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430

Martinook stats and insights

  • Martinook is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Martinook has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

