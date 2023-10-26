Can we count on Jordan Martinook scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Seattle Kraken at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

Martinook is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Martinook has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

