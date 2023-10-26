Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Looking to bet on Necas' props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Martin Necas vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Necas has averaged 18:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

In two of seven games this season, Necas has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In five of seven games this year, Necas has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of seven games this season, Necas has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Necas going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 7 Games 3 6 Points 2 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

