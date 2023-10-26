The Carolina Hurricanes, Michael Bunting among them, meet the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Does a bet on Bunting interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Michael Bunting vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting's plus-minus this season, in 18:03 per game on the ice, is -3.

Bunting has twice scored a goal in a game this season in seven games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In four of seven games this year, Bunting has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Bunting has an assist in two of seven games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Bunting's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Bunting having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 7 Games 3 5 Points 2 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

