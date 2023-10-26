Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Seattle Kraken at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Prop bets for Aho are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Sebastian Aho vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho has averaged 12:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Aho has a goal in one of his four games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of four games this season Aho has registered a point, including one game with multiple points.

In two of four contests this year, Aho has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Aho's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 41.7% chance of Aho having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 3 3 Points 3 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

