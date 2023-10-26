Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the Seattle Kraken at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at PNC Arena. Thinking about a wager on Jarvis in the Hurricanes-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Seth Jarvis vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 19:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

In two of seven games this season, Jarvis has tallied a goal, and he scored multiple goals in both contests.

Jarvis has a point in four of seven games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of seven games this season, Jarvis has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Jarvis' implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Jarvis having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 7 Games 3 7 Points 4 4 Goals 3 3 Assists 1

