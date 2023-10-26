The North Carolina Central Eagles (6-1) hit the road for a MEAC battle against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-4) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

North Carolina Central ranks 62nd in total offense this year (352.4 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FCS with 352.4 yards allowed per game. With 352.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, South Carolina State ranks 62nd in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 30th, allowing 311.0 total yards per game.

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central Key Statistics

South Carolina State North Carolina Central 352.4 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.4 (66th) 311.0 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.4 (21st) 194.6 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.1 (52nd) 157.9 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.3 (68th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has 995 passing yards, or 142.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.9% of his passes and has tossed eight touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 13.9 rushing yards per game.

Jawarn Howell has run for 401 yards on 66 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also added 10 catches, totaling 149 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game.

Josh Shaw has run for 249 yards across 49 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Justin Smith-Brown paces his team with 308 receiving yards on 17 receptions with three touchdowns.

Keshawn Toney has put up a 176-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 14 passes on 18 targets.

Jordan Smith has racked up 164 reciving yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard leads North Carolina Central with 949 yards (135.6 ypg) on 93-of-157 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 377 rushing yards on 67 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Latrell Collier has racked up 505 yards on 107 carries while finding the end zone six times as a runner. He's also caught 20 passes for 158 yards (22.6 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Devin Smith's team-leading 265 yards as a receiver have come on 23 receptions (out of 26 targets) with one touchdown.

Joaquin Davis has caught 23 passes for 241 yards (34.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Quentin McCall has compiled 13 grabs for 208 yards, an average of 29.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

