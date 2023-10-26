Teuvo Teravainen and the Carolina Hurricanes will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. Prop bets for Teravainen in that upcoming Hurricanes-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen's plus-minus this season, in 16:38 per game on the ice, is -4.

Teravainen has scored a goal in three of seven games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Teravainen has a point in four of seven games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Teravainen has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Teravainen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 7 Games 3 5 Points 0 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

