South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Aiken County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT
There is high school football competition in Aiken County, South Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Aiken High School at South Aiken High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Aiken, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pelion High School at Silver Bluff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Aiken, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Augusta High School at Midland Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Graniteville, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
