The Carolina Hurricanes, Anthony DeAngelo included, will meet the San Jose Sharks on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on DeAngelo? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anthony DeAngelo vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeAngelo Season Stats Insights

DeAngelo has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Through eight games this season, DeAngelo has yet to score a goal.

In four of eight games this year, DeAngelo has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

DeAngelo has an assist in four of eight games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

DeAngelo's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of DeAngelo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeAngelo Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 28 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 4 Points 3 0 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.