The Carolina Hurricanes, Brent Burns included, will meet the San Jose Sharks on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Burns' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Brent Burns vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns has averaged 22:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Burns has twice scored a goal in a game this year in eight games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Burns has a point in four games this year through eight games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Burns has had an assist twice this season in eight games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Burns' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Burns going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 4 Points 2 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

