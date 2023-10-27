South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charleston County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT
There is high school football action in Charleston County, South Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Fort Dorchester High School at Ashley Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.