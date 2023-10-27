If you live in Chester County, South Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Chester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

McBee High School at Lewisville High School