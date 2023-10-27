South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Darlington County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
High school football is on the schedule this week in Darlington County, South Carolina, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Darlington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lake City High School at Darlington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Darlington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at Hartsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hartsville, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
