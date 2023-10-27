The Detroit Pistons (0-1), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Spectrum Center, go up against the Charlotte Hornets (1-0). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSDET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hornets vs. Pistons matchup.

Hornets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET

BSSE and BSDET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hornets Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Hornets (-3.5) 226.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hornets vs Pistons Additional Info

Hornets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Hornets' -512 scoring differential last season (outscored by 6.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 111 points per game (27th in NBA) while allowing 117.2 per outing (22nd in league).

The Pistons' -674 scoring differential last season (outscored by 8.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 110.3 points per game (29th in the NBA) while giving up 118.5 per outing (27th in the league).

The teams combined to score 221.3 points per contest last season, 5.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

These two teams allowed a combined 235.7 points per game last year, 9.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Charlotte put together a 39-43-0 record against the spread last season.

Detroit won 37 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 45 times.

Hornets and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +50000 +25000 - Pistons +50000 +25000 -

