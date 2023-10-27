The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) clash with the Detroit Pistons (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSDET.

Hornets vs. Pistons Game Information

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier put up 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season.

P.J. Washington collected 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He sank 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

LaMelo Ball's stats last season included 23.3 points, 6.4 boards and 8.4 assists per game. He drained 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 4 treys.

Gordon Hayward put up 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists. He sank 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

Nick Richards put up 8.2 points, 6.4 boards and 0.6 assists. He drained 62.9% of his shots from the field.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey averaged 16.3 points last season, plus 5.2 assists and 3.9 boards.

Killian Hayes' numbers last season were 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 28% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Jalen Duren put up 9.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers last season were 11.3 points, 8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Alec Burks recorded 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Hornets vs. Pistons Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hornets Pistons 111 Points Avg. 110.3 117.2 Points Allowed Avg. 118.5 45.7% Field Goal % 45.4% 33% Three Point % 35.1%

