The Carolina Hurricanes (4-4) host the San Jose Sharks (0-6-1), who have fallen in seven straight, on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-400) Sharks (+310) 6.5

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won four of their seven games when favored on the moneyline this season (57.1%).

Carolina has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -400 or shorter.

The Hurricanes have an 80.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Carolina and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in six of eight games this season.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 30 (2nd) Goals 8 (32nd) 35 (32nd) Goals Allowed 28 (28th) 8 (4th) Power Play Goals 3 (21st) 10 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (22nd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes' 30 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Hurricanes are ranked 32nd in total goals against, giving up 4.4 goals per game (35 total) in league action.

They're ranked 26th in the league with a -5 goal differential .

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.