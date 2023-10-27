The Carolina Hurricanes, Jordan Staal included, will face the San Jose Sharks on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Staal are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jordan Staal vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Staal Season Stats Insights

Staal's plus-minus this season, in 16:03 per game on the ice, is -2.

Staal has a goal in one of his eight games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of eight games this season, Staal has recorded a point (multiple points both times).

In two of eight games this year, Staal has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Staal's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Staal going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Staal Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

