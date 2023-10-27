South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kershaw County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT
There is high school football action in Kershaw County, South Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Kershaw County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Camden High School at Marlboro County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Bennettsville, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.