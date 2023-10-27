Mark Williams will take the court for the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Detroit Pistons.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Williams put up 13 points, 15 rebounds and three steals in a 116-110 win versus the Hawks.

Below we will break down Williams' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-130)

Over 11.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-143)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons allowed 118.5 points per contest last season, 27th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Pistons were 22nd in the NBA last year, conceding 44.7 per game.

Allowing an average of 25.8 assists last season, the Pistons were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Defensively, the Pistons allowed 12 made three-pointers per contest last year, ninth in the NBA.

Mark Williams vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 11 2 4 1 0 0 0 2/27/2023 30 15 11 3 0 1 0 2/3/2023 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

