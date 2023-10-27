Nick Richards could make a big impact for the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Detroit Pistons.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Richards, in his previous game (October 25 win against the Hawks), produced seven points.

In this piece we'll examine Richards' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-105)

Looking to bet on one or more of Richards's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pistons allowed 118.5 points per game last season, 27th in the league.

The Pistons allowed 44.7 rebounds on average last season, 22nd in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pistons gave up 25.8 per game last year, ranking them 18th in the league.

The Pistons conceded 12 made 3-pointers per game last season, ninth in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nick Richards vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 29 13 10 1 0 2 1 2/27/2023 18 9 9 0 0 1 0 2/3/2023 15 7 6 0 0 1 0 12/14/2022 19 3 3 1 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.