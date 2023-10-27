Seth Jarvis will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks face off on Friday at PNC Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Jarvis interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Seth Jarvis vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 19:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

In two of eight games this year, Jarvis has tallied a goal, and he scored multiple goals in both contests.

Jarvis has a point in four of eight games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of eight games this year, Jarvis has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Jarvis' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 28 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 7 Points 2 4 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

