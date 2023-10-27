South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Spartanburg County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Spartanburg County, South Carolina this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Dorman High School at Spartanburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Spartanburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byrnes High School at Gaffney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Gaffney, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Chesnee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Chesnee, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
