In the game between the Bryant Bulldogs and Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Saturday, October 28 at 4:00 PM, our projection model expects the Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Charleston Southern vs. Bryant Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Bryant (-0.3) 44.8 Bryant 23, Charleston Southern 22

Week 9 Big South Predictions

Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

Bryant Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of six of Bulldogs games last year hit the over.

Buccaneers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Charleston Southern 13.6 29.3 14.3 11.3 12.7 53.3 Bryant 24.1 27.7 29.7 21.0 20.0 32.8

