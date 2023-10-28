The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-4) hit the road for a Big South showdown against the Bryant Bulldogs (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Buccaneer Field.

While Charleston Southern's defense ranks 86th with 29.3 points allowed per game, the Buccaneers have been slightly worse on offense, ranking 10th-worst (13.6 points per game). In terms of total offense, Bryant ranks 64th in the FCS (349.0 total yards per game) and 96th defensively (390.3 total yards allowed per game).

Charleston Southern vs. Bryant Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Buccaneer Field

Charleston Southern vs. Bryant Key Statistics

Charleston Southern Bryant 215.9 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.0 (69th) 418.7 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (88th) 94.1 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.4 (69th) 121.7 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.6 (53rd) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Zolten Osborne has 630 yards passing for Charleston Southern, completing 49.1% of his passes and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, TJ Ruff, has carried the ball 96 times for 417 yards (59.6 per game), scoring four times.

JD Moore has carried the ball 50 times for 207 yards (29.6 per game) and one touchdown.

William Kakavitsas' team-leading 172 yards as a receiver have come on 14 receptions (out of 15 targets) with one touchdown.

Jaden Scott has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 141 yards so far this campaign.

Noah Jennings has a total of 108 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight throws.

Bryant Stats Leaders

Zevi Eckhaus has been a dual threat for Bryant this season. He has 1,470 passing yards (210.0 per game) while completing 57.6% of his passes. He's thrown 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 319 yards (45.6 ypg) on 60 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Fabrice Mukendi has collected 259 yards (on 46 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Matthew Prochaska has totaled 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 425 (60.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has two touchdowns.

Jalen Powell has 21 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 260 yards (37.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Landon Ruggieri's 21 grabs (on 18 targets) have netted him 222 yards (31.7 ypg).

