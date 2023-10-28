The Samford Bulldogs (4-4) hit the road for a SoCon battle against the Citadel Bulldogs (0-7) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Seibert Stadium.

Samford ranks 36th in scoring offense (29.3 points per game) and 63rd in scoring defense (26.9 points allowed per game) this season. This season has been hard for Citadel on both offense and defense, as it is compiling just 8.7 points per contest (worst) and ceding 37.6 points per game (sixth-worst).

Citadel vs. Samford Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Homewood, Alabama

Homewood, Alabama Venue: Seibert Stadium

Citadel vs. Samford Key Statistics

Citadel Samford 241.4 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.4 (4th) 472.4 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.3 (98th) 113.1 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.5 (76th) 128.3 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.9 (8th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has been a dual threat for Citadel this season. He has 638 passing yards (91.1 per game) while completing 51.9% of his passes. He's thrown two touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 145 yards (20.7 ypg) on 43 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Cooper Wallace's team-high 251 rushing yards have come on 69 carries. He also leads the team with 172 receiving yards (24.6 per game) on 12 catches with two touchdowns.

Jay Graves-Billips has 12 receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 132 yards (18.9 yards per game) this year.

Tyson Trottier has racked up 124 reciving yards (17.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has compiled 2,288 yards (286.0 ypg) on 242-of-333 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Jay Stanton has racked up 584 yards on 103 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner.

DaMonta Witherspoon has carried the ball 61 times for 236 yards (29.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Chandler Smith's leads his squad with 572 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 54 receptions (out of 46 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Ty King has caught 34 passes while averaging 56.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

DJ Rias has a total of 255 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 19 throws.

