ACC rivals will clash when the Clemson Tigers (4-3) battle the NC State Wolfpack (4-3). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Clemson vs. NC State?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Clemson 27, NC State 20

Clemson 27, NC State 20 Clemson has gone 3-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter, the Tigers have a record of 1-1 (66.7%).

This season, NC State has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Wolfpack have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +280.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers a 78.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: NC State (+9.5)



NC State (+9.5) Clemson has two wins versus the spread in six games this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).

NC State has covered one time against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) Four of Clemson's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 44 points.

In the NC State's seven games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 44.

Together, the two teams combine for 55.8 points per game, 11.8 points more than the total of 44 for this game.

Splits Tables

Clemson

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 53.2 50.8 Implied Total AVG 32.3 34.7 30 ATS Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

NC State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.2 50.2 46.2 Implied Total AVG 27.8 28 27.7 ATS Record 1-4-1 1-1-1 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

