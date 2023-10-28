The Clemson Tigers (4-3) are 10-point favorites when they visit the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The total has been set at 43.5 points for this matchup.

Clemson is averaging 30.4 points per game on offense (49th in the FBS), and ranks 39th on defense with 20.6 points allowed per game. NC State ranks 88th in the FBS with 25.4 points per game on offense, and it ranks 56th with 23.6 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. NC State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: The CW

Clemson vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -10 -110 -110 43.5 -110 -110 -375 +280

Looking to place a bet on Clemson vs. NC State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Clemson Recent Performance

The Tigers have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, averaging 357.3 total yards per game during that stretch (-69-worst). They've been more successful defensively, giving up 295.7 total yards per contest (29th).

The last three games have seen the Tigers' offense play poorly, ranking -30-worst in the FBS in points (22.7 points per game). They rank 39th on the other side of the ball (18.0 points allowed per contest).

Over Clemson's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 105th in passing offense (236.0 passing yards per game) and 35th in passing defense (158.0 passing yards per game allowed).

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Tigers, who rank -36-worst in rushing offense (121.3 rushing yards per game) and 24th-worst in rushing defense (137.7 rushing yards per game allowed) over their previous three games.

The Tigers have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their past three contests.

In Clemson's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Week 9 ACC Betting Trends

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson has covered the spread twice in six games this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Out of Clemson's six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

Clemson has compiled a 3-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Clemson has gone 1-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter (66.7%).

The Tigers have a 78.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Clemson to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 1,684 pass yards for Clemson, completing 63.5% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 93 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 70 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Will Shipley has racked up 494 yards on 106 carries while finding paydirt three times.

Phil Mafah has been handed the ball 57 times this year and racked up 355 yards (50.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Tyler Brown's team-high 389 yards as a receiver have come on 28 receptions (out of 38 targets) with two touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has grabbed 26 passes while averaging 52.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jake Briningstool's 23 catches have yielded 251 yards and three touchdowns.

T.J. Parker paces the team with 4.0 sacks, and also has 7.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson's leading tackler, has 34 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Wade Woodaz has a team-high two interceptions to go along with seven tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.