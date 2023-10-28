When the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers match up with the Marshall Thundering Herd at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our computer model predicts the Chanticleers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (+3.5) Over (46.5) Coastal Carolina 29, Marshall 24

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Chanticleers have a 40.8% chance to win.

So far this year, the Chanticleers have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Coastal Carolina is 2-1 against the spread.

The Chanticleers have gone over in one of seven games with a set total (14.3%).

The average total for Coastal Carolina games this season is 14.9 more points than the point total of 46.5 for this outing.

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Thundering Herd's implied win probability is 63.6%.

The Thundering Herd have won twice against the spread this year.

Marshall has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Thundering Herd have played six games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 0.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Marshall contests.

Chanticleers vs. Thundering Herd 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marshall 27.3 27.3 23.8 22.3 32.0 34.0 Coastal Carolina 29.7 22.7 37.7 17.7 23.8 26.5

