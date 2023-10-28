Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) bring the 24th-ranked pass defense in college football into a clash with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3), with the No. 17 pass offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Thundering Herd are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.
Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marshall Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marshall (-3.5)
|45.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Marshall (-4)
|45.5
|-188
|+155
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Chanticleers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Marshall has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Thundering Herd have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
