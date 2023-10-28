The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) will put their 24th-ranked pass defense to the test against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) and the No. 17 passing attack in college football, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Thundering Herd are favored by 3.5 points in the contest. The game's over/under is set at 45.5.

From an offensive standpoint, Marshall ranks 75th in the FBS with 27.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 82nd in points allowed (375.3 points allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Coastal Carolina ranks 57th in the FBS (29.7 points per game), and it is 48th defensively (22.7 points allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Marshall -3.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -190 +155

Looking to place a bet on Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Coastal Carolina Recent Performance

Offensively, the Chanticleers are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 490 yards per game (fifth-worst in college football). On defense, they are allowing 425.3 (108th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Chanticleers are scoring 27.3 points per game (23rd-worst in college football), and conceding 26.3 per game (-5-worst).

Coastal Carolina is accumulating 307.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (23rd-best in the country), and conceding 311 per game (-117-worst).

In their past three games, the Chanticleers have run for 182.7 yards per game (77th in college football), and given up 114.3 on the ground (66th).

Over their past three games, the Chanticleers have two wins against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

None of Coastal Carolina's past three games has hit the over.

Week 9 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina's ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

The Chanticleers have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In Coastal Carolina's seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

Coastal Carolina has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, Coastal Carolina has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Bet on Coastal Carolina to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has compiled 1,919 yards on 67.4% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett is his team's leading rusher with 72 carries for 344 yards, or 49.1 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well. Bennett has also chipped in with 14 catches for 151 yards.

CJ Beasley has run for 162 yards across 39 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's chipped in with nine catches for 106 yards.

Sam Pinckney has totaled 39 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 565 (80.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 61 times and has four touchdowns.

Jared Brown has 33 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 411 yards (58.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jameson Tucker's 11 grabs (on 17 targets) have netted him 236 yards (33.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Micheal Mason has 1.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has one TFL and 24 tackles.

Coastal Carolina's tackle leader, Juan Powell, has 29 tackles and two TFL this year.

Clayton Isbell has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 29 tackles and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.