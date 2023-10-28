According to our computer projections, the Furman Paladins will beat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers when the two teams match up at Paladin Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which starts at 2:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Furman vs. East Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-28.0) 50.6 Furman 39, East Tennessee State 11

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins have no wins against the spread this season.

One Paladins game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last year.

Last season, six Buccaneers games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paladins vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Furman 31.3 21.6 37.0 12.7 27.0 28.3 East Tennessee State 18.0 31.7 29.7 11.3 9.3 47.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.