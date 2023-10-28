The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) face an ACC matchup versus the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Louisville vs. Duke?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Duke 27, Louisville 22

Duke 27, Louisville 22 Louisville has won 80% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-1).

The Cardinals have a record of 2-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter (75%).

Duke has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

This season, the Blue Devils have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Duke (+6.5)



Duke (+6.5) Louisville has three wins in seven games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Cardinals have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Duke owns a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Blue Devils have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Louisville and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points five times this season.

This season, three of Duke's games have ended with a score higher than 45.5 points.

The point total for the matchup of 45.5 is 18.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Louisville (34.1 points per game) and Duke (29.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.1 54.5 50.3 Implied Total AVG 32.7 38 28.8 ATS Record 3-3-1 3-0-0 0-3-1 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 1-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Duke

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.3 49.3 46.5 Implied Total AVG 30.7 29.5 33 ATS Record 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-3-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.