The No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) and Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) will meet in a matchup at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Pittsburgh 12

Notre Dame 38, Pittsburgh 12 Notre Dame has won five of the six games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (83.3%).

The Fighting Irish have played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Pittsburgh won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Panthers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +800 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Fighting Irish a 93.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Notre Dame (-20.5)



Notre Dame (-20.5) Notre Dame has played eight games, posting five wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 20.5 points or more (in three chances).

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread in two games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) This season, five of Notre Dame's eight games have gone over Saturday's total of 45.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 60.5 points per game, 15 points more than the point total of 45.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Notre Dame

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.4 54.3 51.8 Implied Total AVG 34.8 38.2 29 ATS Record 5-2-1 3-1-1 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Pittsburgh

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45 44.5 45.5 Implied Total AVG 24 26 22 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.