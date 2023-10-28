Big 12 opponents will clash when the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-5). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma State 36, Cincinnati 17

Oklahoma State 36, Cincinnati 17 Oklahoma State has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Cowboys have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Cincinnati has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bearcats have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +240 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cowboys a 75.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (-7.5)



Oklahoma State (-7.5) In six Oklahoma State games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Entering play this week, Cincinnati has one victory against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) Three of Oklahoma State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 53.5 points.

In the Cincinnati's seven games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 53.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 56.1 points per game, 2.6 points more than the over/under of 53.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.2 52.2 46.2 Implied Total AVG 27.3 30 24.7 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-1 2-0 1-1

Cincinnati

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.1 50.4 48.5 Implied Total AVG 29.8 31.2 23 ATS Record 1-5-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-3 0-3 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

