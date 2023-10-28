Big 12 foes match up when the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) and the Kansas Jayhawks (5-2) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS).

Oklahoma ranks 55th in total defense this season (359.9 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 496.9 total yards per game. In terms of total offense, Kansas ranks 28th in the FBS (443.1 total yards per game) and 95th on defense (396.1 total yards allowed per contest).

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Key Statistics

Oklahoma Kansas 496.9 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.1 (42nd) 359.9 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.1 (77th) 168.3 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (13th) 328.6 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.1 (64th) 5 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 15 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (78th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 2,131 yards passing for Oklahoma, completing 71.2% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 230 rushing yards (32.9 ypg) on 53 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Major has racked up 308 yards on 78 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Tawee Walker has carried the ball 53 times for 239 yards (34.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jalil Farooq's leads his squad with 438 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 catches (out of 33 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Andrel Anthony has put up a 429-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 27 passes on 36 targets.

Nic Anderson has been the target of 23 passes and racked up 16 grabs for 387 yards, an average of 55.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone eight times through the air this season.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has racked up 913 yards (130.4 yards per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 93 yards .

Devin Neal is his team's leading rusher with 90 carries for 659 yards, or 94.1 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well. Neal has also chipped in with 17 catches for 184 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has piled up 437 yards (on 68 attempts) with six touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in 324 receiving yards on 25 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Quentin Skinner has 14 receptions (on 23 targets) for a total of 264 yards (37.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mason Fairchild has racked up 255 reciving yards (36.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

