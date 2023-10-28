Oklahoma vs. Kansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) bring the No. 13 scoring defense in the country into a clash with the Kansas Jayhawks (5-2), boasting the No. 21 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Sooners are , by 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 65.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Kansas matchup.
Oklahoma vs. Kansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
Oklahoma vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|Kansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-9.5)
|65.5
|-375
|+290
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-9.5)
|65.5
|-385
|+300
Oklahoma vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Oklahoma has put together a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sooners have an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.
- Kansas has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this year.
- The Jayhawks have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Oklahoma & Kansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
|To Win the Big 12
|+110
|Bet $100 to win $110
|Kansas
|To Win the Big 12
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
