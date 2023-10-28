The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in a Pac-12 showdown.

Oregon has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking second-best in scoring offense (47 points per game) and 16th-best in scoring defense (17 points allowed per game). Utah ranks 100th in the FBS with 345 total yards per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 14th-best by surrendering only 295.4 total yards per game.

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Oregon vs. Utah Key Statistics

Oregon Utah 553 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345 (108th) 312.6 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.4 (11th) 224.4 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.3 (33rd) 328.6 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.7 (118th) 1 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (3rd) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (51st)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has 2,089 pass yards for Oregon, completing 78.4% of his passes and recording 19 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 105 rushing yards (15 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 649 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times. He's also tacked on 27 catches for 222 yards (31.7 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Jordan James has racked up 463 yards on 58 carries, scoring eight times.

Troy Franklin's leads his squad with 768 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 receptions (out of 61 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has put up a 368-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes on 37 targets.

Gary Bryant Jr. has racked up 19 grabs for 244 yards, an average of 34.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has thrown for 633 yards on 58.4% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 136 yards with three scores.

Ja'Quinden Jackson has carried the ball 87 times for 450 yards, with one touchdown.

Jaylon Glover has taken 71 carries and totaled 256 yards with two touchdowns.

Mikey Matthews has racked up 210 receiving yards on 22 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Money Parks has collected 203 receiving yards (29 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 15 receptions.

Devaughn Vele's 31 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 201 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oregon or Utah gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.