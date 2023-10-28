The Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) square off against a fellow SEC opponent when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M is putting up 32.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 42nd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 33rd, giving up 19.9 points per game. South Carolina ranks 71st in total yards per game (392.4), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking 12th-worst in the FBS with 446.6 total yards surrendered per contest.

We will go deep into the specifics about this contest.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch Week 9 Games

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

South Carolina Texas A&M 392.4 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400 (75th) 446.6 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.9 (7th) 93.7 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.9 (97th) 298.7 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.1 (38th) 8 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (118th)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,941 yards on 165-of-233 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 114 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Mario Anderson is his team's leading rusher with 76 carries for 396 yards, or 56.6 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Xavier Legette has totaled 38 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 736 (105.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has three touchdowns.

Trey Knox has collected 246 receiving yards (35.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 30 receptions.

O'Mega Blake's 25 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 204 yards and one touchdown.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has 979 passing yards for Texas A&M, completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has 387 rushing yards on 77 carries with three touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has been handed the ball 53 times this year and racked up 287 yards (41 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith's 451 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has collected 27 receptions.

Evan Stewart has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 451 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Noah Thomas has a total of 193 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

