The Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) will have their 12th-ranked pass defense on display versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) and the No. 16 pass offense in the nation, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Aggies are heavily favored, by 15.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-15.5) 52.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M (-15.5) 52.5 -670 +470 Bet on this game with FanDuel

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

South Carolina has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Gamecocks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.

Texas A&M has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Aggies have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

