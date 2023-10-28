The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) and the 16th-ranked passing attack will meet the Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) and the 12th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Aggies are heavily favored by 15.5 points in the outing. A 52.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Texas A&M ranks 60th in total offense this year (400.0 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking ninth-best in the FBS with 400.0 yards allowed per game. South Carolina ranks 80th in points per game (26.6), but it has been worse defensively, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 31.7 points allowed per contest.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ESPN

Texas A&M vs South Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas A&M -15.5 -110 -110 52.5 -105 -115 -650 +450

South Carolina Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Gamecocks are gaining 361.3 yards per game (-66-worst in college football) and conceding 463.0 (11th-worst), placing them among the poorest teams in both categories.

The Gamecocks are putting up 23.7 points per game in their past three games (-23-worst in college football), and conceding 38.7 per game (-110-worst).

South Carolina is gaining 243.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (95th in the nation), and conceding 286.7 per game (-101-worst).

The Gamecocks are -46-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (117.7), and -49-worst in rushing yards given up (176.3).

The Gamecocks have no wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their last three games.

In its past three games, South Carolina has gone over the total twice.

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, South Carolina has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

The Gamecocks have won their only game this year when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.

Four of South Carolina's seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

South Carolina has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, South Carolina has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +450 on the moneyline.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has been a dual threat for South Carolina this season. He has 1,941 passing yards (277.3 per game) while completing 70.8% of his passes. He's thrown 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 114 yards (16.3 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Mario Anderson is his team's leading rusher with 76 carries for 396 yards, or 56.6 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Xavier Legette has racked up 736 receiving yards on 38 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Trey Knox has caught 30 passes and compiled 246 receiving yards (35.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

O'Mega Blake's 15 receptions (on 25 targets) have netted him 204 yards (29.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

T.J. Sanders has 4.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 7.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Debo Williams, South Carolina's leading tackler, has 55 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Jalon Kilgore has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 47 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

