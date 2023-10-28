According to our computer projection model, the Western Carolina Catamounts will defeat the Mercer Bears when the two teams play at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which begins at 2:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Western Carolina vs. Mercer Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Carolina (-15.8) 54.3 Western Carolina 35, Mercer 19

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread last season.

The Catamounts and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears covered seven times in 11 games with a spread last season.

In Bears games last year, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Catamounts vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Carolina 37.9 28.7 41.3 19.0 35.3 36.0 Mercer 23.6 23.5 31.8 16.0 15.0 39.0

