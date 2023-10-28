SoCon foes match up when the Western Carolina Catamounts (5-2) and the Mercer Bears (5-3) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium.

Western Carolina ranks 78th in scoring defense this season (28.7 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking sixth-best in the FCS with 37.9 points per game. Mercer is posting 23.6 points per contest on offense this season (69th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 23.5 points per game (41st-ranked) on defense.

Western Carolina vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Western Carolina vs. Mercer Key Statistics

Western Carolina Mercer 506.3 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.6 (53rd) 392.7 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.5 (69th) 202.3 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.4 (74th) 304.0 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.3 (65th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (105th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has recorded 1,801 yards (257.3 ypg) on 126-of-186 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 86 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 31 carries.

The team's top rusher, Desmond Reid, has carried the ball 115 times for 857 yards (122.4 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught 14 passes for 182 yards.

Branson Adams has racked up 308 yards on 49 carries, scoring one time.

Censere Lee's leads his squad with 494 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 catches (out of 23 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

AJ Colombo has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 347 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

David White's 21 grabs have yielded 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 1,582 yards (197.8 ypg) to lead Mercer, completing 67.6% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 185 yards (23.1 ypg) on 70 carries with five touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 435 yards (54.4 per game) with four touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 10 receptions this season are good for 97 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Ty James has totaled 44 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 820 (102.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has six touchdowns.

Devron Harper has put together a 403-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 34 passes on 39 targets.

