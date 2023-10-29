Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will be up against the Houston Texans and their 17th-ranked rushing defense in Week 8, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Hubbard has rushed for a team-best 242 yards on 54 carries (40.3 ypg), including one rushing TD. Plus, in the passing game, Hubbard has racked up 13 receptions for 59 yards (9.8 ypg).

Hubbard vs. the Texans

Hubbard vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 52 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 52 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Texans in the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The Texans yield 108.5 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense this season.

The Texans' defense is ranked 24th in the league with eight rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Chuba Hubbard Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 34.5 (-118)

Hubbard Rushing Insights

Hubbard has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (66.7%) out of six opportunities.

The Panthers have passed 62.6% of the time and run 37.4% this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 144 rushes this season. He's handled 54 of those carries (37.5%).

Hubbard has rushed for a touchdown once this season in six games played.

He has one touchdown this season (10.0% of his team's 10 offensive TDs).

He has eight red zone carries for 42.1% of the team share (his team runs on 47.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Hubbard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 2 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs

