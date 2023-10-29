Will D.J. Chark Score a Touchdown Against the Texans in Week 8?
Will D.J. Chark pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Carolina Panthers clash with the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.
Will D.J. Chark score a touchdown against the Texans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +255 (Bet $10 to win $25.50 if he scores a TD)
- Chark's stat line shows 13 catches for 197 yards and two scores. He posts 39.4 yards receiving per game.
- In two of five games this season, Chark has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.
D.J. Chark Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Saints
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|11
|4
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|6
|3
|42
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|6
|3
|26
|0
