When the Chicago Bears play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, D.J. Moore will be up against a Chargers pass defense featuring Asante Samuel Jr.. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.

Bears vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: NBC

TV: NBC

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers 93.6 13.4 4 28 9.42

D.J. Moore vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore has collected 40 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 636 (90.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 51 times and has five touchdowns.

Through the air, Chicago has compiled 1,281 total passing yards (22nd in NFL) and 6.2 passing yards per attempt (20th).

With 158 points this year (10th in NFL), the Bears have been clicking on offense.

Chicago has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 29.3 times per game, which is fourth in the league.

In the red zone, the Bears have thrown the ball 28 times this season, placing them 17th in the league.

Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense

Asante Samuel Jr. has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 29 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Los Angeles has given up the second-most in the league at 1,860 (310 per game).

The Chargers are ranked 22nd in the NFL in points conceded, at 25.8 per game.

Four players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.

11 players have caught a touchdown against the Chargers this season.

D.J. Moore vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Asante Samuel Jr. Rec. Targets 51 40 Def. Targets Receptions 40 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.9 27 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 636 29 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 90.9 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 271 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

