Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are ranked 22nd in terms of passing yards conceded, at 237 per game.

Through the air this season, Ridder has collected 1,630 passing yards (232.9 per game), completing 149 of 228 attempts (65.4%) for six TD throws and six picks. In addition, Ridder has 113 yards rushing (16.1 yards per game) on 26 attempts, and Ridder has hit paydirt three times.

Ridder vs. the Titans

Ridder vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Tennessee has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Titans have given up four players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Tennessee in 2023.

The Titans have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.

Ridder will square off against the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans allow 237 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Titans have put up six touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Titans' defense is fourth in the league in that category.

Desmond Ridder Passing Props vs. the Titans

Passing Yards: 219.5 (-115)

219.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+145)

Ridder Passing Insights

So far this year, Ridder has gone over his passing yards prop total in six of seven opportunities.

The Falcons have passed 51.5% of the time and run 48.5% this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Ridder's 7.1 yards per attempt rank 16th in the NFL.

Ridder has thrown for a touchdown in five of seven games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has nine total touchdowns this season (81.8% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

Ridder has attempted 31 passes in the red zone (43.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Desmond Ridder Rushing Props vs the Titans

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-110)

Ridder Rushing Insights

Ridder has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (57.1%) out of seven opportunities.

Ridder has a rushing touchdown in three games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has nine red zone carries for 22.5% of the team share (his team runs on 56.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Ridder's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 19-for-25 / 250 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 1 TD vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 28-for-47 / 307 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 28-for-37 / 329 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 10 YDS / 1 TD at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 19-for-31 / 191 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 21-for-38 / 201 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

