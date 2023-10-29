The Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will be up against the Tennessee Titans' defense and Amani Hooker in Week 8 action at Nissan Stadium. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Falcons receivers' matchup against the Titans secondary.

Falcons vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Live Stream:

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 51.2 7.3 33 95 7.46

Drake London vs. Amani Hooker Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London has hauled in 32 receptions for 383 yards (54.7 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

In terms of passing yards, Atlanta has 1,517 (216.7 per game), 15th in the league.

The Falcons' scoring average on offense ranks just 24th in the NFL, at 16.4 points per game.

Atlanta, which is averaging 32.7 pass attempts per game, ranks 22nd in the league.

In the red zone, the Falcons rank 13th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 31 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 43.7%.

Amani Hooker & the Titans' Defense

Amani Hooker has a team-high one interception to go along with 31 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended.

When it comes to defending against the pass, Tennessee's D is 13th in the NFL with 1,422 passing yards allowed (237 per game) and fourth with six passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Titans' defense has been very effective this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 117 points allowed (19.5 per game).

Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Drake London vs. Amani Hooker Advanced Stats

Drake London Amani Hooker Rec. Targets 50 21 Def. Targets Receptions 32 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12 16 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 383 31 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 54.7 6.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 88 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

