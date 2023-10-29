When the Atlanta Falcons clash with the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, Drake London will face a Titans pass defense featuring K'Von Wallace. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.

Falcons vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 51.2 7.3 33 95 7.40

Drake London vs. K'Von Wallace Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London has hauled in 32 receptions for 383 yards (54.7 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

In terms of the passing game, Atlanta is averaging 216.7 yards (1,517 total), which ranks the team No. 15 in the NFL.

The Falcons are only 24th in the NFL in points scored per game, at 16.4.

Atlanta ranks 22nd in the league in pass rate, throwing the ball 32.7 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Falcons rank 13th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 31 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 43.7%.

K'Von Wallace & the Titans' Defense

K'Von Wallace has a team-high one interception to go along with 43 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tennessee is midde-of-the-road this year, ranking 13th in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,422 (237 per game).

So far this season, the Titans rank seventh in the NFL with 19.5 points allowed per contest and rank ninth in total yards allowed with 339 yards given up per game.

Tennessee has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Titans have given up a touchdown pass to five players this season.

Drake London vs. K'Von Wallace Advanced Stats

Drake London K'Von Wallace Rec. Targets 50 24 Def. Targets Receptions 32 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 383 43 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 54.7 7.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 88 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

