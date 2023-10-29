The Tennessee Titans (2-4) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Falcons vs. Titans?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model line is much more favorable to the Titans compared to the BetMGM line, a 5.3 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Titans.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 57.4%.
  • The Falcons have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 3-1 in those games.
  • Atlanta has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter and won each time.
  • The Titans have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won twice.
  • Tennessee has entered five games this season as the underdog by +114 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Tennessee (+2.5)
  • The Falcons have put together a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • Atlanta has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • The Titans have covered the spread three times this season (3-3-0).
  • Tennessee is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (35)
  • Atlanta and Tennessee combine to average 1.3 fewer points per game than the over/under of 35 set for this game.
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.5 more points per game (38.5) than this game's over/under of 35 points.
  • Out of the Falcons' seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).
  • One of the Titans' six games with a set total has hit the over (16.7%).

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
7 232.9 6 16.1 3

Derrick Henry Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
6 70.8 3 19.5 0

